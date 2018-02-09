US jets bomb ‘pro-regime’ forces in Syria, killing 100

U.S. air strikes late Wednesday into early Thursday killed more than 100 fighters aligned with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, American military officials said.

The U.S. jets and artillery were called in when Syrian “pro-regime forces” moved tanks and artillery and fired mortars about 5 miles east of the Euphrates River in Khusham, Syria.

The river has long been a dividing line between U.S.-backed forces and Russian- or Iranian-backed fighters of the Assad regime.

The build-up of Syrian pro-regime forces took place over the past week and included approximately 500 fighters in a large, formation supported by artillery, tanks, multiple-launch rocket systems and mortars, one official said.

After 20 to 30 artillery and tank rounds landed within 500 yards of U.S. special operations forces advising U.S.-backed forces of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the U.S. strikes began in “self-defense,” the official said. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis has been at the helm at the Pentagon for just over a year, and already America has set another record the military can be proud of: The most guided bombs dropped by a single plane in a 24-hour period in the country’s history.

According to Fox News, a B-52 Stratofortress managed to set the record during bombing runs in northern Afghanistan.

The plane, which had been fitted with a conventional rotary launcher — an upgrade that involves replacing the massive-but-aging bomber’s cruise missile racks with platforms for smart bombs — dropped 24 guided bombs.

Lest one bomb per hour seem a bit paltry to you, consider that these guided munitions were specifically targeted at major Taliban sites.

The tactical strikes were part of a 96-hour bombing campaign that started over the weekend. – READ MORE

Retired Marine general and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis put America’s enemies on notice while speaking before the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday.

“If you threaten us, it will be your longest and worst day.”

“Our first line of effort emphasizes that everything we do must contribute to the lethality of our military,” Secretary Mattis stated. “In war, an enemy will attack a perceived weakness. Therefore, we cannot adopt a single pre set of warfare. If deterrence fails, we must win.” – READ MORE