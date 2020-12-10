Minnesota resident’s Christmas light display shamed for ‘harmful impact’ to community in anonymous letter

St. Anthony, Minnesota resident Kim Hunt received an anonymous letter from a neighbor on Monday chastising she and her husband for their Christmas light display.

“I couldn’t help but notice your Christmas light display. During these unprecedented times, we have all experienced challenges which casual words just don’t describe what we’re feeling. The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” the letter, shared by Crime Watch Minneapolis, reads. “We must do the work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”

St. Anthony resident receives anonymous letter chastising them for their Christmas light display and calls it a reminder of “systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or can’t afford to put up lights of their own.”

It further calls the lights “harmful.” pic.twitter.com/Xh11jbnswz — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) December 7, 2020

The letter then challenges Hunt to “respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors.”

“We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities,” the letter concludes. “St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people and we must demand better for ourselves.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --