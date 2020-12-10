Minnesota resident’s Christmas light display shamed for ‘harmful impact’ to community in anonymous letter

St. Anthony, Minnesota resident Kim Hunt received an anonymous letter from a neighbor on Monday chastising she and her husband for their Christmas light display.
The letter then challenges Hunt to “respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors.”
“We must come together collectively and challenge these institutional inequities,” the letter concludes. “St. Anthony is a community welcoming of all people and we must demand better for ourselves.” – READ MORE
