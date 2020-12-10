Medical license of Oregon doctor revoked for questioning COVID-19, face mask efficacy

An Oregon medical doctor who allegedly dismissed the coronavirus as the “common cold” and blasphemed face masks by questioning their efficacy has now had his medical license revoked.

On Dec. 3, the Oregon Medical Board issued an emergency suspension to revoke Dr. Steven LaTulippe’s medical license.

According to NBC News, the Oregon Medical Board took action after LaTulippe appeared at a “Stop the Steal” rally on Nov. 7 in Salem, Oregon, during which he dismissed the seriousness of COVID-19.

“I want you to know that I never shut down during the entire COVID season, from the time it was declared till now,” LaTulippe said at the rally. “I hate to tell you this — it might scare you — but I and my staff, none of us once wore a mask in my clinic. And how many problems did we have in our clinic from that? Zero. Absolutely none.”

“We have been utterly duped. And I want you to know that this is insanity and the purpose was only to shut down the American people,” he continued. “Take off the mask of shame. It is a mask that is just to design to control and to shut you down.”- READ MORE

