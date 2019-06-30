Minnesota city council votes to ditch Pledge of Allegiance, reconsiders after backlash

A Minnesota city is reconsidering its decision to no longer say the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of city council meetings after facing major backlash.

The St. Louis Park City Council unanimously voted on June 17 to amend the procedure rules so that the pledge would no longer be said before the start of every session in an effort to serve a more “diverse community.”

“We concluded that in order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community we’re going to forgo saying the Pledge of Allegiance before every meeting,” Council Member Tim Brausen said ahead of the vote.

“If we have an appropriate opportunity, if we have a boy scout color guards or others in attendance or if its a special occasion we will consider using the pledge of allegiance before the meetings,” he continued.

In a matter of a few minutes, with no further discussion, the board voted 5-0 in favor of the amendment to proceedings.


