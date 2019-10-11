Minneapolis police officer running against Ilhan Omar calls her ‘absentee landlord,’ says constituents are not happy

Freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is an “absentee landlord” in her home state and residents aren’t happy, Minneapolis police officer and congressional candidate Chris Kelley said Thursday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends: First” with hosts Rob Schmitt and Jillian Mele, Kelley said that from Omar’s own Somali community to “just everybody else I come in contact with patrolling the streets every day,” Minnesotans have not been satisfied with the job she’s done to represent the state since she was elected in 2018.

“She’s traveling the world. She’s fighting the president on Twitter. She’s not doing anything in the district. And, I can say firsthand, the homelessness, the opioid problems, and other issues aren’t improving,” said Kelley, who announced an independent bid for the seat earlier this year.

The Iraq War veteran explained that although Democrats say Omar won in a “landslide,” only 37 percent of the population voted. He told Mele and Schmitt that 2020 is “going to be a totally different animal.”

"You're going to have a lot of people coming out, and I think we have an excellent chance of coming out on top," he told the co-hosts.