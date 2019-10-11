ICE: Illegal immigrant targeted alleged rape victim again after release

An undocumented immigrant targeted a woman he previously raped once he was released from custody in Oklahoma after authorities failed to honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer request, immigration officials said.

Antonio Ulises Perez, 38, a native of El Salvador, was arrested on Sept. 30 for alleged first-degree rape by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, ICE said in a statement. Officials said the agency asked the sheriff’s department on Tuesday to transfer custody of Perez to deportation officers in the event he was scheduled to be released.

They refused and Perez was released Wednesday morning, according to ICE.

“Within a few hours of being released, this illegal alien was back at the home of the rape victim where he was free to re-victimize her and harm other members of the community,” said Marc Moore, director of ICE’s Dallas field office.

Deportation officers were able to track Perez down and arrested him later that day, Moore said. He remains in custody pending deportation proceedings.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event,” the ICE statement read. “Over the past few months ago, Oklahoma County has routinely failed to honor ICE detainers by releasing criminal aliens back into the local community before ICE has the opportunity to take custody.” – READ MORE