Minneapolis Mayor Says ‘Looting Unacceptable,’ Then Allows Sacking of Police Station for ‘Public Safety’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says there was “imminent threat of danger,” which is why he allowed rioters to torch, sack, and loot the Third Precinct police station late Thursday night. For “public safety,” of course.

Frey has overseen the sacking of an entire section of Minneapolis near the police station. Rioters have caused hundreds of millions of dollars of damage by burning, stealing, and vandalizing in the name of honoring the memory of George Floyd.

Floyd died in police custody last Sunday. Recordings show a police officer from the Third Precinct keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck even though Floyd begged him to stop because he couldn’t breathe. On Friday, the city announced that the officer had been arrested.

Since then, millions of dollars in property has been destroyed, burned, and looted by grief-stricken arsonists. The Target was stripped clean by “grieving” rioters.

The mayor told reporters at a middle-of-the-night presser, “What we have seen in the past several hours and the past several nights in terms of looting is unacceptable. Our communities cannot and will not tolerate it,” according to Bring Me the News.

He ordered police to stand down, to retreat from the Minneapolis cop shop and “sacrifice it” because

