WATCH: Violent Rioters Breach Ohio Statehouse, Breaking Windows and Entering Building to Protest Death of George Floyd

Rioters in Columbus, Ohio, launched an attack on the Statehouse in the early hours of Friday morning to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, who was unarmed and subdued with handcuffs, died after a police officer pinned his neck to the ground with his knee and held it there until he stopped breathing.

Protests and riots are ongoing in several cities around the U.S., including Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., Memphis, Tenn., Louisville, Ky., Denver, Colo., Los Angeles Calif., and Columbus, Ohio.

Riots starting in Columbus Ohio . First building is the statehouse pic.twitter.com/p7VgD3HPpF — ً (@MambaJama) May 29, 2020

WATCH: Columbus protesters targeting the Ohio Statehouse just a little bit ago. State troopers responded from inside & Columbus PD came over from the nearby street. pic.twitter.com/4P7kRNVMv5 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) May 29, 2020

A large crowd of people just tried to break into the Ohio Statehouse. Trash cans, etc thrown at windows. Then the group fled back down the steps when state troopers approached the doors from the inside. — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) May 29, 2020

The Statehouse in Columbus came under attack, with rioters breaking windows and some entering the building. There are unconfirmed reports that the protesters damaged the interior of the building. – READ MORE

