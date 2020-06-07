Milwaukee protester says curfew citation was mailed to him after he posted video on social media

A Milwaukee protester says he received a curfew citation in the mail, but lawyers are questioning the legitimacy of the citation.

Demetrius Griffin received a curfew citation in the mail Wednesday for $691. For the last five days Griffin has been out protesting and posting his whereabouts on social media garnering thousands of views.

CBS 58 asked the Milwaukee Police Department and mayor’s office if these were legitimate citations,and they have not given a clear answer.

“Something’s not right about it, so that’s what I feel,” said Demetrius Griffin.

The citation raises questions. For one, Griffin doesn’t speak Spanish, but the citation is in Spanish. The citation was filled out by hand.

It says it was issued by Milwaukee Police Department’s ‘Virtual Investigation Unit,’ and that Griffin violated the emergency curfew and there’s video proof available.

“I feel like it’s just a scare tactic, they’re trying to intimidate me. They don’t like the stuff I say so it’s like they put $691 for breaking a curfew,” adds Griffin.

The citation does have Griffin’s driver’s license number, and has a signature by an officer. Griffin says he’s only one of two other people he knows of who have received similar tickets. – READ MORE

