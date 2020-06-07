Searching Twitter for ‘racist’ shows you President Donald Trump’s account

President Donald Trump’s official Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, is being served up as a result for searches on the social media site for “racist.”

On Friday, some Twitter users pointed out that the president’s Twitter account was listed under the People tab for searches for “racist.” Multiple CNET staff saw the same result, when signed out of an account and using a private web browser mode. Many of the accounts that showed up in the search results under the People tab had the words “racist” or “racism” in the Twitter name or bios.

A Twitter spokeswoman said if users mention an account alongside certain terms, the account and the keywords can become algorithmically surfaced together as a search recommendation. A search on Twitter shows that users have been mentioning Trump’s account with the word “racist.”

Trump has been locked in a battle with Twitter and other social media sites. Last week, the president signed an executive order that aims to curtail legal protections that shield Facebook, Twitter and other online companies from liability for content posted by their users. On Tuesday, the Center for Democracy and Technology sued Trump, alleging that the order violates the First Amendment and is a retaliatory move against Twitter. – READ MORE

