Milwaukee authorities find weapons stash in hermit’s underground bunker in the woods

A Wisconsin man was founding living in an undetected underground bunk in the Milwaukee woods for years with a dog and a stockpile of weapons and ammunition.

Deputies discovered hermit Geoffrey Goff’s odd, hidden abode on Wednesday after responding to a call of shots fired.

After entering the 8-foot-by-8-foot bunker – which was also 20-feet-long – the deputies found an arsenal of weapons including two shotguns, a rifle, a handgun, three knives, ammo and a bow with arrows fashioned from “snowplow stakes,” Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said at a news conference Friday.

“One would wonder how in an urban setting an individual is able to hide in plain sight,” Lucas said.

Graff, 41, was charged Friday with possession of a shotgun, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

He was also charged with reckless endangerment after admitting that he was the one who fired the shots that deputies were called to check out, according to the paper. Graff said he fired three shots towards the Milwaukee River after his dog ran away. – READ MORE