Millennial Reality TV Star: Teaching Students About World War II Is Bad For Their Mental Health.

After candidates on Great Britain’s “The Apprentice” revealed they did not know which years World War II began and ended, prompting criticism of them on social media, a British reality TV star told “Good Morning Britain” that schools should not spend much time on the subject of World War II because it would be bad for children’s mental health.

Freddie Bentley, 22, who has appeared on “The Circle,” stated:

It was a hard situation, World War II; I don’t want anyone to think I’m being disrespectful in that way whatsoever. However, I will stand by the point that I don’t thank it’s educational in the way that we — there’s so many problems going on in the world like Brexit, that’s not talking school, and climate change, which is a situation that I thought we should be aware of. When I left school, I felt like, it hit me like a ton of bricks, cause I didn’t know anything in general life.

Bentley also stated, according to The Daily Mail, “I remember learning it as a child thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’s so intense.’” He added, “I don’t think encouraging death or telling people how many people died in the world war is going to make it better.” Bentley suggested teaching the students about how to get a mortgage or how to understand Brexit rather than World War II.

One guest stated, “Millions of people have died; fifty million people died in the second World War, to fight Fascism, to fight tyranny, people who wanted to take away people’s right to freedom, to the vote, to the franchise. That’s why people should know about the second World War, the first World War, the conflicts that have taken place and the fight for freedom that you and I enjoy.”

Bentley responded, “And I totally get that, but I don’t think it needs to be put in such a young way to such young children, mentally — their mental health, to be told that this amount of people died for you.” – READ MORE