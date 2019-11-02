Michelle Obama: ‘Many’ Around the World Feel Barack Is ‘Their President’ (VIDEO)

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Tuesday that her husband, former President Barack Obama, could have built his presidential library anywhere in the world because many feel he is “their president.”

Obama, speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology, explained Chicago’s Jackson Park was selected as the site for the Obama Presidential Center because it was close to the couple’s former home and situated near her South Side childhood home.

“There’s power in the selection of Jackson Park,” the former first lady said. “Barack and I don’t do things incidentally. There’s a strategy.”

Obama then argued the library could have even been built outside of the United States.

“Barack’s presidential library could have been anywhere in the world, because there are so many people who feel like he is their president,” she stated. – READ MORE