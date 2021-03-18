Military veteran upset over stimulus check throws smoke bomb outside Mar-a-Lago

A 38-year-old military veteran tossed a smoke bomb outside former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida because he was upset he had not yet received a stimulus check, according to a report.

Paul Brantly Rawls, of West Palm Beach, faces multiple charges including making, possessing, throwing or discharging any destructive device, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, CBS 12 reported.

The U.S. Secret Service and Palm Beach police responded Sunday afternoon to a report of a smoking and smoldering device on South Ocean Boulevard, where two cars crashed while trying to avoid the device.

The bomb turned out to be a 7.5-inch fused incendiary device called “5 Minute White Smoke” made by Pyro U, according to police.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb squad was deployed to look for additional devices, CBS 12 reported. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --