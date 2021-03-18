Democrats Launch Group Dedicated Solely To Ousting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

A group of Democrats has announced the formation of ‘Ron Be Gone,’ a new political group “solely dedicated to taking on Ron DeSantis.”

A press release from the group tackles a wide range of topics on why DeSantis is allegedly not equipped to lead Florida – including his pandemic response and supposed association with “wealthy donors and special interests.”

But a video advertisement seems to suggest the root of ‘Ron Be Gone’s’ desire to oust DeSantis – his support of, and by, former President Donald Trump.

“What’s poor Ron going to do without his role model in the White House?” the ad asks.

“He thought hitching his wagon to the Trump train would take him places,” it continues. “But all he’s doing is failing Floridians, just like Trump failed Americans.”

DeSantis has seen his approval rating in recent months on the rise, and he is viewed favorably by 89 percent of Republicans and 59 percent of independents.- READ MORE

