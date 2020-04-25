Mike Flynn, Who Trump Says He May Pardon, Files Court Documents With Evidence He Was ‘Deliberately Set Up’ By FBI

In supplemental court documents filed under seal by the Department of Justice Friday, the lawyers for General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, say they have previously undisclosed evidence that proves that Flynn was “deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI.”

“This afternoon, the government produced to Mr. Flynn stunning Brady evidence that proves Mr. Flynn’s allegations of having been deliberately set up and framed by corrupt agents at the top of the FBI,” the supplemental filing submitted by Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell reads. “It also defeats any argument that the interview of Mr. Flynn on January 24, 2017 was material to any ‘investigation.’ The government has deliberately suppressed this evidence from the inception of this prosecution—knowing there was no crime by Mr. Flynn.”

“Brady” is a reference to a landmark Supreme Court decision establishing that the prosecution must turn over all evidence to the defense that might exonerate the defendant.

“In addition, Mr. Flynn’s counsel has found further evidence of misconduct by specifically,” the filing continues. “Not only did he make baseless threats to indict Michael G. Flynn, he made a side deal not to prosecute Michael G. Flynn as a material term of the plea agreement, but he required that it be kept secret between himself and the Covington attorneys expressly to avoid the requirement of Giglio v. United States , 405 U.S. 150 (1972). Exs. 1, 2.”

That “side deal,” as National Review explains, was allegedly made with Flynn’s former defense team “to not prosecute Flynn’s son — despite threatening to Flynn that he would do so — in order to get Flynn to plead guilty.” The court documents include heavily-redacted emails from Flynn’s former lawyers “discussing why the deal needed to be ‘kept secret,’ implying that Flynn would be used to testify in further criminal cases,” National Review highlights. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --