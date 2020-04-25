Dallas salon owner reopens, refuses to close despite government threats

The owner of a Dallas salon reopened her doors Friday in violation of Texas’ ongoing coronavirus shutdown, and despite a citation from the city, a cease-and-desist letter, and a visit from law enforcement, she plans to keep her business open.

Shelly Luther owns Salon a la Mode, where 19 stylists work. She announced earlier this week that she would be reopening after being forced to shut down a month ago, despite government dictates and threats.

“I’m behind on my mortgage” Luther explained to Inside Edition before she reopened. “I know a lot of my stylists haven’t paid their mortgages. It’s either come in and make money to be able to feed your family or stay home and freak out.”

The outlet reported that “since the news broke that she’s defying the order, Luther said her phone has been ringing off the hook with people who want their hair done.”

After the salon reopened, clients, supporters, and protestors all showed up on site through the day. Eventually, Dallas police and even the fire department responded. By the afternoon, the city had issued her a citation and “Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ office sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter” to Luther, KXAS-TV reported. – READ MORE

