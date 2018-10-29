Migrant caravan stops in Mexico same day Mattis says US military is deploying resources to border

\s hundreds of migrants continue to make their way through Mexico toward the U.S. border, there are growing questions about whether the victims of this human tragedy are being used for political purposes; insight from former CIA operations officer Bryan Dean Wright.

A caravan of Central American migrants attempting to reach the U.S. border took a rest break on Sunday, stopping in Tapanatepec, Mexico.

The news came the same day that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis announced that the military has already begun delivering countermeasures to the southern border.

The Pentagon has sent jersey barriers in conjunction with plans to deploy active-duty troops there, and full details of the number of troops to be deployed as well as their roles should be announced Sunday night, he told reporters.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen vowed that the caravan “is not getting in.” – READ MORE