    Dem Candidate Ilhan Omar Defending Tweet On ‘The Evil Doings Of Israel’

    On November 16, 2012, Somali-born Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), who’s currently running for the state’s 5th Congressional District seat, sent out the following tweet:

    In May of this year, Twitter user John Gilmore dug up the six-year-old tweet, forcing Omar to defend herself.

    She responded: “Drawing attention to the apartheid Israeli regime is far from hating Jews. You are a hateful sad man, I pray to Allah you get the help you need and find happiness.”

    Omar’s initial tweet came three days after “Palestinian terrorists in Gaza launched more than 150 rockets at Israel” from November 10-13, 2012, reports the Jewish Virtual Library. – READ MORE

