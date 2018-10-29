Dem Candidate Ilhan Omar Defending Tweet On ‘The Evil Doings Of Israel’

On November 16, 2012, Somali-born Minnesota state Rep. Ilhan Omar (D), who’s currently running for the state’s 5th Congressional District seat, sent out the following tweet:

Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 16, 2012

In May of this year, Twitter user John Gilmore dug up the six-year-old tweet, forcing Omar to defend herself.

She responded: “Drawing attention to the apartheid Israeli regime is far from hating Jews. You are a hateful sad man, I pray to Allah you get the help you need and find happiness.”

Drawing attention to the apartheid Israeli regime is far from hating Jews. You are a hateful sad man, I pray to Allah you get the help you need and find happiness. https://t.co/SvEXjlxlEN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 31, 2018

Omar’s initial tweet came three days after “Palestinian terrorists in Gaza launched more than 150 rockets at Israel” from November 10-13, 2012, reports the Jewish Virtual Library. – READ MORE