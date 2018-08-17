Midterm Meddling: Twitter Follows Facebook, Blacklists GOP Candidate’s Family Story

Twitter Has Followed In Facebook’s Footsteps By Blocking A Campaign Video Ad For Republican Congressional Candidate Elizabeth Heng. Facebook Eventually Admitted That A Campaign Video Including The Communist Atrocities In Cambodia Is Not “shocking, Disrespectful, Or Sensational,” But Twitter, Which Describes The Ad As “obscene,” Disagrees.

Shortly after Facebook came under fire for refusing to allow Republican Congressional candidate Elizabeth Heng to advertise with her campaign ad on their platform, Twitter has made the same decision. Facebook blocked the ad, which shared the story of Heng’s family being forced to flee Cambodia for the U.S., claiming that the Facebook couldn’t allow videos that contained “shocking, disrespectful, or sensational” imagery on their advertising platform. The ad was eventually approved with a Facebook spokesperson stating: “Upon further review, it is clear the video contains historical imagery relevant to the candidate’s story. We have since approved the ad and it is now running on Facebook.” A decision Twitter apparently disagrees with.

Twitter has blacklisted the campaign ad, according to Heng. The Heng campaign stated in a press release: “In recent attempts to advertise Elizabeth Heng’s campaign video on Twitter, the campaign has received a message from the company stating that upon review, the ad is ‘ineligible to participate in the Twitter Ads program at this time based on our Inappropriate Content policy.’ Twitter defined inappropriate content as ‘that which is offensive, vulgar, or obscene.’” – READ MORE