Middle School Invites Planned Parenthood To Indoctrinate Kids

A middle school in Monrovia, California invited Planned Parenthood on campus for a little indoctrination session under the guise of “student health.”

The event at Clifton Middle School in Monrovia was supposed to raise mental health awareness and provide resources. Instead, students were subjected to Planned Parenthood propaganda, which left several parents outraged.

According to LifeNews, “parents began to complain after they saw a photo of the abortion chain’s table on social media.” The school did not inform them of Planned Parenthood’s presence at the fair, according to parents.

The abortion conglomerate reportedly gave students material on “puberty, healthy relationships, birth control and STD prevention.” – READ MORE

