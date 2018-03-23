President Trump: Here’s Why ‘We Are Going To Win’ The Midterms

President Trump touched on the upcoming midterm elections saying, “This year, in this election, we are fighting to win, and we are going to win. Just no reason why we shouldn’t win with what we’ve done over the last year. No reason whatsoever.”

He continued, “We love our country. We cherish our liberty. And we always put America first. If you notice, we’re doing that on trade. We’re doing that on a lot of things. America first. It’s about time. It’s about time.”

“We’ve created more than 3 million new jobs since the election,” he said. “And if we would have said that number prior to the election, nobody would have believed it possible. Jobless claims are at, think of it, jobless claims are at a nearly 50-year low. Fifty years.”

Trump also mentioned the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, a $1.5 trillion tax cut the president and GOP lawmakers pushed through Congress. “More than 6 million Americans have already received a tax cut bonus or a pay raise, and that is just the beginning,” he said.

Later, Trump said, “Our victories are Americans’ victories because the Republican Party is now the party of the American worker, the American family, and the American Dream.” – READ MORE

