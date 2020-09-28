Michigan School Board Reverses Support for Black Lives Matter Movement After Pushback

The Mona Shores, Michigan, school board has rescinded its support for the Black Lives Matter movement after a resolution backing it drew the ire of many in the community.

“The intent of the resolution was to unify, and it was becoming divisive instead,” Superintendent Bill O’Brien told MLive Tuesday after recommending the resolution be suspended. “This is not, and must not, be an issue of politics. It is an issue of human rights, including equality, inclusion, acceptance, and equity.”

O’Brien said the school district will form a committee to prepare recommendations concerning race and inclusiveness that the “entire community can get behind,” the MLive report said.

As Breitbart News reported, in June the Mona Shores Public Schools Board of Education, of Norton Shores, voted to approve the resolution that states its community is “a primarily white school district” that “occurred as a result of endemic racist housing policies, restrictive covenants, and intentional urban planning that prevented people of color from even entering white spaces.” – READ MORE

