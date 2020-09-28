Jim Jordan Sends Letter To FBI Director Asking If He Is Investigating Hunter Biden Payment

A report from Senate investigators released Wednesday made jaw-dropping claims about Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The report, from the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Finance Committee, details a number of allegations against Hunter, including a wire of $3.5 million from the wife of the former mayor of Moscow, business associations with member of the Chinese Communist government and People’s Liberation Army, as well as sending payments to women who appeared to be linked to prostitution or human trafficking, The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported.

In a letter sent to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan, ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, asked whether the FBI has been or will be investigating the allegations against Hunter and the other members of his family. Jordan explained that the Senate report “shows that the FBI has been aware of some alleged misconduct for years,” and provided a list of specific questions to Wray – READ MORE

