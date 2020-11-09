Michigan Legislature to Convene Joint Oversight Hearing After Votes Switched from Trump to Biden

Earlier Friday news broke that a failure to update the vote-counting software used by 48 Michigan counties allegedly produced a very significant problem in one county.

In Antrim County, 6,000 votes were switched from Republicans, including President Trump, to Democrats. The county clerk, a Democrat, caught the issue and it has been corrected in that county. Antrim County uses Dominion Voting Systems, according to WLNS.

In Oakland County, another problem temporarily toppled an incumbent Republican. County Commissioner Adam Kochenderfer narrowly lost in the initial count, only to have a problem discovered Thursday that had switched over 1,200 Republican votes to Democrat. Once the votes were properly attributed, Commissioner Kochenderfer went from loser by about 100 votes to winner by over 1,100. According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Oakland County uses election software from Hart Intercivic. Hart uses a proprietary system called Verity. Eleven Michigan counties use Hart’s systems.

It’s troubling that both counties switched Republican votes to Democrat despite apparently occurring in different underlying systems.

The Michigan Legislature late Friday announced it will be holding a joint oversight hearing to “ensure the integrity of our state elections.”- READ MORE

