Michigan Republican, Down 104 Votes, Wins by 1,127 After ‘Glitch’ Fixed

A Michigan Republican county official has won re-election in a race that he conceded earlier this week, thinking he lost by about 100 votes — but a fixed computer glitch has since put him back in the lead.

The Detroit Free Press reports: In Oakland County’s 15th county commission District — representing Rochester and Rochester Hills — the initial count gave a 104-vote margin to the Democrat, Melanie Hartman, amounting to a razor-thin majority of 50.08%. That stunned the incumbent, Adam Kochenderfer, giving him a sure sense that he’d lost in a district long deemed a Republican stronghold. […] But what a difference a day makes – in weather, love, and the 15th District election for Oakland County commissioner. On Thursday, Kochenderfer was stunned again, this time by a call from Oakland County’s director of elections, flipping the outcome to him.

“I thought that was that,” Kochenderfer told the newspaper. “Those were the results, and I said I would not seek a recount.”

“Apparently, there was a technical glitch in Rochester Hills. And so, I actually ended up winning by a little over 1,100 votes,” he added.

In fact, the margin was 1,127 votes, giving Kochenderfer a 51.67% share of total votes. Hartman received a 48.23% share of total votes. – READ MORE

