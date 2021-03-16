Michigan Democrat Turns On Gretchen Whitmer – Admits Her Secret Payments Are ‘Concerning’

A Democrat Michigan state representative admitted to her constituents this week that a string of settlements Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) has approved with former appointees is “concerning.”

The Detroit News reported last week that Whitmer’s administration had made settlement agreements with various appointees of hers, including former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon; his former deputy, Sarah Esty; and former director of the state Unemployment Insurance Agency, Steve Gray.

Republicans have claimed that this was “hush money” that was paid out to former top appointees to stop them from talking about their experiences in her administration. During a virtual meeting with her constituents, state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D) was asked about these payments.

“What on earth is going on around the governor paying people when they quit or quit,” Pohutsky read as she used air quotes. “It sounds like both sides of the aisle are not happy.”

She was referring to the fact that Gordon resigned suddenly under questionable circumstances, with Whitmer refusing to offer details as to why he did so. It has since been revealed that Gordon received a separation agreement worth $155,506 on the condition that he not speak publicly about his time in the administration.

