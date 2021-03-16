WATCH: Fauci And Chuck Todd Say More Pandemics Coming Because Of Climate Change

Appearing on NBC News Sunday Dr Fauci and host Chuck Todd declared that more pandemics are on the way because of climate change and “the globalisation”.

The pair also agreed that a ‘global health security network’ is needed going forward and that anyone planning to go back to their pre-pandemic life is being too hasty.

“I know there’s a lot of folks who think that due to climate change and due to the globalization in general, it’s inevitable, we’re going to deal with more and more viruses like this,” Todd declared.

Fauci responded “Let’s take global to begin with. We have to have a better global health security network of interconnectivity, of communication, of transparency.”

“So that we are talking to each other all the time and know what’s going on. We also have to have a continued investment in the science,” he said, adding “remain global in our interactions. As I have said so many times, a global pandemic requires a global response.”

Fauci also urged that people "need to resist the urge to say, 'Oh, everything is going great.'"

