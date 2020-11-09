Michigan County Flips from Biden to Trump After ‘Glitch’ Fixed

The presidential election results for Antrim County in Michigan have flipped from Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after computer “software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes.”

The initial election results showing Joe Biden winning the presidential race for Antrim County, Michigan, have now been corrected to show President Trump as the county’s winner after a software glitch was fixed, according to a report by 9&10 News.

The corrected election results now show President Trump winning the county by more than 2,000 votes.

Thousands of Michigan ballots that were meant for Republican candidates were wrongly counted for Democrats in Antrim county. Antrim is also one of 47 counties in Michigan that uses the same software that experienced this “glitch.”

“If all this wasn’t enough, in Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000-vote swing against our candidates,” said Michigan Republican Party chairwoman Laura Cox during a press conference. – READ MORE

