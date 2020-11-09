PA USPS Official Willing To Testify Under Oath Over Ballot-Backdating

A Pennsylvania United States Postal Service worker says they are willing to testify under oath over an apparent ballot backdating scheme that has played out at the public mail service, reports Jame’s O’Keefe of Project Veritas.

“One of the USPS officials in Pennsylvania has just agreed to go on the record and is willing to testify under oath to the backdating of ballots,” O’Keefe announced Friday afternoon. “We will be releasing his interview imminently.”

One of the USPS officials in Pennsylvania has just agreed to go on the record and is willing to testify under oath to the backdating of ballots. We will be releasing his interview imminently… #Election2020 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) November 6, 2020

His tweet comes just minutes after Project Veritas released a second video of a USPS employee coming forwards to detail how a directive from positions high within the post office ordered late ballots to be picked up and separated.

The mail worker that anonymously spoke with O’Keefe suspects that the late ballots were collected and separated in order for them to be backdated to November 3, making them legally cast votes.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --