Michelle Obama’s Portrait Dress Choice Is No Coincidence, Here’s the Sneaky Message She Sent
The woman who designed the former first lady’s dress, Michelle Smith, is an outspoken supporter of liberal causes like LGBT equality and Planned Parenthood, in addition to being a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.
Smith, who co-owns the design company “Milly,” told The Washington Post that the dress Obama wore in the portrait was based off a similar design from her spring 2017 collection.
MY MOST AMAZING #MILLYMOMENT FOR ALL TIME! I'm so honored that Former First Lady Michelle Obama is wearing a custom-made MILLY dress in her official portrait, painted by artist Amy Sherald @asherald . The portrait will hang in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. I would like to express my deepest, sincerest thanks and love to @michelleobama @asherald and @meredithkoop for including me in this incredible moment which will endure for generations to come. I'm so honored that I get to be a little part of what was such a ground-breaking and positive presidency. The beautiful Obama legacy will endure. 💙#obamaportraits #milly @cfda #cfda
At that time, just months after Trump was inaugurated, Smith’s inspiration came from a “desire for equality, equality in human rights, racial equality, LGBTQ equality,” she said.
She highlighted the emphasis on different types of laces and ties in that collection — elements that were supposed to hearken a “feeling of being held back … that we’re not quite there yet.”
Meanwhile, the dress Obama wore was only altered slightly from a design worn by a model on the runway, Smith said, the major difference being that Obama’s dress is less “discreet” than the runway version, which was open in the back, according to The Post. – READ MORE