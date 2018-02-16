State Governor Rejects State Redistricting Map That Could Hold Key To GOP Control Of House

The governor of Pennsylvania has rejected a congressional map proposed by leaders of the state legislature, leaving the fate of district boundaries in limbo as candidates prepare for the 2018 midterm elections.

A new congressional map of the state would likely benefit Pennsylvania Democrats and boost the Democratic Party’s chances of retaking the U.S House of Representatives.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has turned down a new congressional district proposed by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania state legislature, stating that the proposed lines are still just as gerrymandered as the old map.

“As non-partisan analysts have already said, their map maintains a similar partisan advantage by employing many of the same unconstitutional tactics present in their 2011 map,” Wolf stated Tuesday, according to WTAE.

“The analysis by my team shows that, like the 2011 map, the map submitted to my office by Republican leaders is still a gerrymander. Their map clearly seeks to benefit one political party, which is the essence of why the court found the current map to be unconstitutional.” – READ MORE

