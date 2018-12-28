Michelle Obama beats Hillary Clinton as most admired woman in America, survey says

Former first lady Michelle Obama has nudged out fellow former first lady Hillary Clinton as the woman who Americans say they admire the most, according to a Gallup survey released Thursday.

Obama, who is currently promoting her new autobiography “Becoming,” came first in the poll with 15 percent, followed by Oprah Winfrey with five percent, and Clinton with four percent — tied with current first lady Melania Trump.

Gallup has conducted the poll annually every year since 1946, with the exception of 1976. Clinton, a former secretary of state who lost the 2016 presidential election to President Trump, had finished first 22 times previously, including consecutively from 2002-17. Obama had previously finished second to Clinton three times.

Among the other top women include Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.