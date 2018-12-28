Illegal Alien Charged with Violently Raping College Student

An Illegal Alien Has Been Arrested And Charged With Violently Raping A Connecticut College Student In 2014.

Edibaldo “Eddie” Duran, a 29-year-old illegal alien, was arrested in Mexico City, Mexico last week by the U.S. Marshal Service, according to News12 Connecticut, after he allegedly raped a college student in 2014 and fled the country to Mexico.

Duran was extradited to Connecticut and charged with the alleged September 2014 rape.

Fairfield Police officials say the illegal alien beat his victim, sexually assaulted her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Duran also allegedly stole items from the victim’s home. – READ MORE