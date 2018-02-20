Michael Savage: FBI Released ‘Nothing Indictment’ to ‘Cover Up Their Own Failure’ in Florida

The FBI is seeking to distract from its failure to prevent last week’s mass murder at a Florida high school by making an announcement on Friday of the indictment of 13 Russian nationals, Michael Savage said on Friday’s edition of his eponymous radio show.

“Timing is everything,” said Savage of the indictments’ announcement on Friday, pointing to the three-day Presidents’ Day weekend, which is officially on Monday.

“Everything is done with great forethought,” said Savage. “These are some of the cleverest people on the planet right now, working on trying to indict Donald Trump and his family. Believe me, they chose to drop it today because they’re covering their own tracks.”

Savage explained what he viewed as the FBI’s motivations for a Friday announcement of indictments related to Mueller’s ostensible investigation into allegations of the Russian state’s “attempts in interfere in the 2016 presidential election”:

The FBI was warned in Miami. The FBI did nothing because they were too busy cooking up an indictment against Donald Trump. You talk about a failure of a major agency. This is terrifying that they would go so far. They would go this far as to take a nation that is still in shock and mourning, while the bodies are still in morgues, and release this nothing indictment just to cover up their own failure. – READ MORE

