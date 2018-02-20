Apple iPhone Update Removes Easter from Calendar

Apple’s recent update for the iPhone has removed Easter Sunday from some users’ calendars, prompting consumer complaints.

While the previous update displayed both Easter Sunday and April Fool’s Day on April 1, Easter Sunday was removed for some users on their iCal calendars following the latest update.

“Easter Sunday shows up on calendars for iPhone users running versions 11.2.2 of Apple’s iOS operating system, but not some users of 11.2.5, which is the latest version of the OS. However, one user said Easter showed in their calendar,” reported Fox News. “The default setting on iOS devices is for U.S. holidays, which shows holidays such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and Independence Day. However, there is an option to add Alternate Calendars, including Chinese, Hebrew and Islamic. But Christian is absent from this list on iOS 11.2.5.”

“How come Easter isn’t showing up on my calander [sic] but all the other holidays are?” complained one user, while another claimed Apple support informed them that the holiday had been removed intentionally. – READ MORE

