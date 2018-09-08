Michael Moore’s Ex-Wife Claims He Stiffed Her Out Of ‘Fahrenheit 11/9’ Profits

Kathleen Glynn, the ex-wife of socialist propagandist Michael Moore, claims he stiffed her out of profits for his upcoming film “Fahrenheit 11/9,” the sequel to his 2004 hit “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

Glynn and Moore split from each other after 23 years of marriage, sparking a nasty divorce over the parsing of assets and nine properties. According to Page Six, the fight is not over yet, with Glynn “hauling him to court for allegedly stiffing her on profits from their movie projects.”

Glynn’s attorney Bonnie Rabin said in the new Manhattan Supreme Court suit that she was a “driving force” behind many of Moore’s successful projects.

"She was the driving force in the making of many of [his] films and other ventures in which Mr. Moore was the featured personality, dating back to their first big success, 'Roger and Me' (1989)," said Rabin.

Michael Moore just can’t get over President Donald Trump.

After already releasing a movie and a flop of a Broadway play about the president, he is now releasing “Fahrenheit 11/9” on September 21.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the upcoming film, Moore gave some advice to fellow leftists looking to put a new president in the White House in 2020.

“We need beloved figures running. Say what you want about Trump, but tens of millions watched his show. We need Tom Hanks, Oprah, Michelle Obama,” Moore said when speaking about the future election.

What's ironic about Moore's thoughts is that he also blames out-of-touch celebrities for the presidential victory of Donald Trump.