Michael Moore Wishes Karl Marx A Happy 200th Birthday

Documentary filmmaker and A-list leftist, Michael Moore, took to Twitter Saturday to wish Karl Marx, the author of “The Communist Manifesto,” a happy 200th birthday, to thank the late 19th century thinker for his contributions, and to defend Marx against those who might seek to “distort” Marx’s legacy by pointing out that it’s resulted in the deaths of millions of people.

Seemingly unaware that he, himself, is a multi-millionaire and easily among the “super-rich” (at last count, during his divorce proceedings several years ago, Moore was the owner of at least eight separate homes in various parts of the world), Moore praised Marx for his denigration of the “super-wealthy.”

Happy 200th Birthday Karl Marx! You believed that everyone should have a seat at the table & that the greed of the rich would eventually bring us all down. You believed that everyone deserves a slice of the pie. You knew that the super wealthy were out to grab whatever they could — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 5, 2018

Over the years there were ruthless men who tried to use your name (much as the alt right haters use Jesus’ name) to pull the wool over people’s eyes. Yet much of Europe now practices much of your philosophy & people are taken care of. And we have Bernie! Democratic socialism! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 5, 2018

Then, comparing Marx to Jesus Christ, Moore claimed that Marx’s legacy was one of equality, and that the only reason Communism has killed millions is because “ruthless men” have distorted Marx’s sweet vision of equality. Real Communism, Moore seems to contend, has never truly existed. – READ MORE

