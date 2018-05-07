2020: Don Lemon Reveals CNN Will Limit Airing Trump Rallies ‘in Real Time’

Cnn Anchor Don Lemon Revealed That His Network Will Limit The Amount Of Time It Devotes To Airing President Donald Trump’s 2020 Rallies Unfiltered.

“There will be no rallies that run in real time,” Lemon said at a Variety event on Friday. “There will not be so much space for candidates to let them ramble on. The American people will demand that. We will expect more truth from our candidates.”

According to Variety, Lemon referenced “CNN’s decision to carry live coverage of Trump rallies without much commentary as something that won’t be repeated.”

During the 2016 campaign, Trump used his rallies to give his perspective on issues like illegal immigration and trade that went counter to the legacy media’s preferred narrative. He even highlighted “Angel Moms” and people of color whose families were victimized by illegal immigrant crime—like Jamiel Shaw Sr.—that the legacy media had conveniently chosen to ignore – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1