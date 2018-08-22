Michael Cohen Will be Disbarred in New York Soon Due to Guilty Plea

If Donald Trump ever wants to retain the legal services of Michael Cohen again for some reason, he’s going to have to wait several years … TMZ has learned.

Trump’s former lawyer is on a fast track to being disbarred in New York following his guilty plea Tuesday on 8 federal counts, including tax evasion and campaign law violations … according to a source familiar with the process.

We’re told Cohen will lose his right to practice law as soon as the NY Attorney Grievance Committee files a motion to have him disbarred … it’s just waiting on the official paperwork needed to get the ball rolling.

According to Nicholas Biase, spokesperson for the Southern District of NY … “Mr. Cohen does lose his law license upon conviction, which technically does not occur until sentencing.”

Cohen’s disbarment isn’t forever though — he can reapply to get his license back after 7 years, and it would be up to a judge to allow it or not. – READ MORE

WASHINGTON – A day after being accused of illegal conduct, a defiant President Donald Trump denied wrongdoing and mocked his former personal attorney who implicated him in a hush money scheme designed to silence alleged ex-mistresses.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” Trump said during a tweet storm in which he accused Cohen of making up stories.

Meanwhile, the attorney for Cohen said the president’s former lawyer is ready to provide testimony linking Trump to another case: Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election via hacked Democratic emails.

Trump spoke out a day after taking a remarkable one-two legal punch, courtesy of Cohen and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort. – READ MORE