PRESIDENT TRUMP: ‘I’D RATHER HAVE FAKE NEWS LIKE CNN’ THAN HAVE UNPOPULAR OPINIONS CENSORED

The president spoke about conservative voices being silenced on social media platforms during his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday. He emphasized the importance of giving everyone a voice, even those who he labels fake news.

“We are also standing up to social media censorship, that’s the new thing, that’s the new thing. You know, I’d rather have fake news like CNN, I’d rather have fake news, it’s true, than have anybody including liberals, socialists, anything, then have anybody stopped and censored. We got to live with it,” Trump stated.

“You have Twitter, or whatever you have, you have Facebook. But everyone, you can’t have censorship, you can’t pick one person and say, we don’t like what he’s been saying, he’s out. So we will live with fake news,” he continued. “I hate to say it but we have no choice because that’s by far the better alternative. You can’t have people saying censorship. It can turn around, it could be them next. We believe in the right of Americans to speak their minds.”. – READ MORE

In an exchange of fiery tweets over the weekend, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi debated on whether or not Twitter has been censoring conservatives.

The debate was prompted when on Friday McCarthy took to Twitter and commented on a tweet by Fox News Host Laura Ingraham that was blocked because it “includes potentially sensitive content.”

Another day, another example of conservatives being censored on social media. @jack easy fix: explain to Congress what is going on. #StopTheBias cc @IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/QjzpmfadXS — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 17, 2018

Pelosi, however, replied with her own tweet mocking the congressman, claiming that the post was misleading because Ingraham’s tweet was blocked not because of Twitter’s censorship, but because of his own personal settings.

Rather than adjust his Twitter settings, Kevin McCarthy chooses to perpetuate an outrageous conspiracy theory. Shows he sadly doesn't know how to use the platform. That's insane.🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sEwo1pkYLs — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 19, 2018

McCarthy wouldn’t back down though.

He continued by tweeting, “Once again, Nancy has no idea what’s going on.”

The congressman would then follow up with another tweet by posting a screen shot of Ingraham’s original unblocked tweet saying, “There is no reason (Laura Ingraham’s) tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias.”

There is no reason @IngrahamAngle’s tweet should be considered ‘potentially sensitive content’ #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/9QDVw30zX9 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 20, 2018

While McCarthy is the current House Majority leader, Pelosi has her sights set on taking over the leadership position if the Democrats regain control over the House this fall. – READ MORE