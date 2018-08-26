Michael Avenatti Rips ‘Pig’ GOP Rep. Rohrabacher for Swiping at Stormy Daniels

    True Pundit

    Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti ripped Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R- CA) for his comments about President Donald Trump‘s hush money payments yesterday.

    In a heated segment with Neil Cavuto, Rohrabacher said Trump isn’t the bad guy here and “the woman who is blackmailing him should be the focus of this.”

    As the segment continued on, he added that “the villain is the person blackmailing him.” – READ MORE

    Michael Avenatti still won’t definitively say if he’s running for political office, but the outspoken attorney is already speculating about potential presidential debates.

    Avenatti discussed a hypothetical debate against President Donald Trump with reporters in New Hampshire on Sunday — a key early state for any budding presidential hopeful.

    “There’s one thing I can promise you, Donald Trump doesn’t want to debate me on a national stage,” he told a group of reporters. “That’s for sure, there’s no question about that.”

    Prodded further about what makes him so certain about his potential performance against the often unpredictable Trump, Avenatti didn’t hold back:

    “Well, because I think he’s a bully, and I think he doesn’t like people that punch back, and I think I would be incredibly effective against him. I don’t think he’s very quick on his feet, I don’t think he’s that intelligent, and I think he’d be completely outclassed.”READ MORE

