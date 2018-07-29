Michael Avenatti Calls for Trump and Other 2020 Candidates to Publish I.Q. Results: ‘We Deserve to Know’

On Saturday, Stormy Daniels‘ lawyer Michael Avenatti called for the nation’s presidential candidates to be required to submit to an intelligence test, including Donald Trump.

“Why shouldn’t all presidential candidates have to take the Wonderlic or a similar test and have the results published?” Avenatti tweeted out. “This should be required in 2020 for all (inc Mr. Trump). We deserve to know the intelligence level of the person who wants to be our president (a big factor)!”

Why shouldn’t all presidential candidates have to take the Wonderlic or a similar test and have the results published? This should be required in 2020 for all (inc Mr. Trump). We deserve to know the intelligence level of the person who wants to be our president (a big factor)! — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 28, 2018

The Wonderlic is an intelligence test often used in hiring. According to the test’s website, “Organizations large and small trust our scientifically validated tests to make informed selection decisions.” – READ MORE

Within an hour of CNN reporting that President Trump’s ex-attorney is willing to testify that Mr. Trump personally approved a meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, another of his nemeses was guaranteeing that the president would be tried.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, said that Mr. Trump was going to face either a criminal trial under the auspices of special counsel Robert Mueller or a civil lawsuit, possibly alongside his longtime fixer Michael Cohen.

“I am not certain whether Mr. Mueller will ultimately indict Mr. Trump (although the evidence appears to be there). But this I do know – I am going to force him to ‘stand trial’ one way or the other. The only question is how many jurors are we going to have,” Mr. Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

I am not certain whether Mr. Mueller will ultimately indict Mr. Trump (although the evidence appears to be there). But this I do know – I am going to force him to “stand trial” one way or the other. The only question is how many jurors are we going to have… #Basta #FightClub — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) July 27, 2018

His adult-film actress client, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is suing both Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump over a non-disclosure agreement and their public words about her.- READ MORE

