Brett Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed to Supreme Court by fall: Mike Pence

Brett Kavanaugh will likely be confirmed for the Supreme Court by the fall, according to Vice President Mike Pence, even though his nomination may have incited a political firestorm.

“We remain confident that before the fall is out that Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be Justice Brett Kavanaugh,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo due to air Sunday.

Democrats have expressed concern that Kavanaugh, who would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, could overturn the 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Kennedy upheld abortion rights during his tenure on the top court, but Trump has promised to nominate justices who will overturn Roe. Kavanaugh also has ties to the Federalist Society, a group with deep conservative ties. The president previously said that he has not discussed the issue of abortion with Kavanaugh. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Appointee Judge Brett Kavanaugh Has Been A Staunch Defender Of The Rights Of Americans, Particularly Religious Freedom, Said Two Prominent Republican Representatives.

Writing for the Washington Times Thursday, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Randy Weber (R-TX) praised Kavanaugh as a judge “who shows respect for our Constitution and commitment to protecting American rights,” noting that he has actively defended religious freedom since the 1990s.

The congressmen stated that Kavanaugh took on a number of pro bono cases, “standing up for religious freedom and advocating on behalf of judges who share his respect for our Constitutional rights.”

“His will be a powerful voice as he continues defending our constitutional rights and freedoms, once confirmed by the Senate to the Supreme Court,” the representatives observe.

The two men’s praise of Kavanaugh forms part of a broader reflection on a return to respect for religious freedom under the Trump administration, following the first-ever Ministerial for the Advance of Religious Freedom, hosted by the U.S. State Department this week. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1