Miami Dolphins Will Suspend And/Or Fine Players Who Protest The National Anthem

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the NFL’s Miami Dolphins would suspend and/or fine players who protest during the national anthem.

BREAKING: Miami Dolphins to discipline players who protest during national anthem with suspensions, fines or both. — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2018

In late May, the NFL instituted a new “no kneeling” policy. ESPN reported, “The new policy subjects teams to a fine if a player or any other team personnel do not show respect for the anthem. That includes any attempt to sit or kneel, as dozens of players have done during the past two seasons. Those teams will also have the option to fine any team personnel, including players, for the infraction.” – READ MORE

The National Football League and its players association announced Thursday that the league would hold off on enforcing its new national anthem policy while the two sides attempt to resolve the issue.

In a joint statement, the NFL and NFLPA said they “have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue.

“In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy,” the statement continued. “No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.”

The league announced in May that teams would be fined if players did not stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” while on the field or on the sidelines. The policy did allow players to stay in the locker room if they wished. – READ MORE

