CLASSIC: Christian Woman Has Baby At Chick-Fil-A. Husband Uses Trump Shirt For Towel For Baby.

Earlier this week, a woman delivered her baby in a San Antonio, Texas, Chick-Fil-A bathroom, and to no one’s surprise, even though the restaurant was closed, employees even warmed up towels to keep the newborn warm.

In a Facebook post, Robert Griffin recalled that while on the way to the hospital for delivery, he and his wife Falon went to Chick-Fil-A to meet a friend outside who would pick up their daughters. Falon Griffin had to to use the restroom, and although it was nighttime and the Chick-Fil-A was closed, the employees allowed her in after she knocked on the door.

Sweetie, we are gonna have to do this right here, right now,” Robert recalled saying to his wife.

Robert claims he yelled to the manager of the Chick-Fil-A to call 911 and to bring clean towels.

“Maggie and I started delivering our baby,” Robert wrote. “When she got to the shoulders, I realized the chord [sic] was wrapped around her neck TWICE.”

Robert shared a photo of the shirt he used: a Trump 2020 shirt.

“The hospital had me sign the birth certificate as the attending physician,” says Robert. “I think it’s pretty ironic that a proud conservative, Christian family would have a baby in a Chick-Fil-A, and wrapped in a Trump 2020 T-shirt!” – READ MORE

Chick-fil-A is putting one of its most popular menu items out to pasture after 20 years, the fast-food giant announced.

Chick-fil-A’s Cow Calendars — which included coupons for free food alongside photos of the company’s iconic, grammatically-challenged cow mascots every month — is being retired, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

“We never like to disappoint our customers, so for that we are sorry, but we will continue to look for new ways to serve our guests in fun and creative ways,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

As they were released annually toward the end of the year, the calendars were often given as holiday gifts. – READ MORE

Those people who have targeted Chick-Fil-A over and over again for various reasons, whether it was mocking CEO Dan Cathy supporting traditional marriageor mocking the company’s avowed Christian values, are going to have a hard time mocking the company for this moment that went viral: An employee of Chick-Fil-A running after a car whose occupant had forgotten their order.

Talk about dedication. This video, taken outside @ChickfilA Westchester Commons, appears to show a worker chasing down a customer who forgot her order. Nice hustle! 🏃🥇#RVA pic.twitter.com/iXF0bgP26x — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 14, 2018

Y’all please look at this video of a Chick-fil-A employee running down a car that drove off without part of their order. I am in tears😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LieK4C1pwG — Minah ❤️ (@Worst_Addiction) June 15, 2018

The actions of the employee reflected Chick-fil-A’s stated corporate purpose: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1