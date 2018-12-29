Miami Dolphins’ Robert Quinn complains about lack of coverage for his protest during national anthem

Colin Kaepernick has received a ton of publicity for his protests during the national anthem, but he can’t seem to find a job in the NFL. Miami Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn has the opposite problem.

Quinn lashed out at reporters Thursday over the lack of coverage he’s received over his fist-raised protest during the national anthem, something he’s done since joining the Dolphins in the offseason, according to the Miami Herald.

“Y’all ignore it. Because when I gave my first message on trying to bring unity, y’all swept it under the rug. It’s not me. When you don’t give a problematic story, y’all just ran away,” Quinn said.

“You’ve got this lady named Cyntoia Brown, or whatever her name is, and you sent her to life in prison because she was being sex trafficked,” he said, referencing a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for a murder she committed when she was 16. “But yet you guys dipped.” – READ MORE