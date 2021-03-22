Miami Beach Declares State Of Emergency Due To ‘Overwhelming’ Spring Break Crowds

For nearly a week, tens of thousands of people have flocked to Spring Break in Miami as many overlook the Mayor’s COVID warnings.

On Saturday night, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and enforced a new curfew as spring break crowds overwhelmed local law enforcement.

“Too many are coming, really, without the intention of following the rules, and the result has been a level of chaos and disorder that is just something more than we can endure,” Gelber told CNN’s Ana Cabrera.

Inbound traffic to Miami Beach was insane on Saturday afternoon.

What it looks like getting onto Miami Beach right now pic.twitter.com/gtMUkNMVIz — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) March 20, 2021

Even Transportation Security Administration reported over 1.4 million Americans flew on Friday and Saturday, the most screened air passengers since before the pandemic began, with tens of thousands, said to have arrived at Miami International Airport and other warm destinations.

The Miami Beach Police Department arrested “at least a dozen” people following the 8 p.m. Saturday night curfew as many disregarded the rules that will be in place for the next 72-hours.

On Saturday night, Gelber said parts of Miami Beach “felt like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks.” – READ MORE

