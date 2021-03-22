Biden administration spending $86 million in taxpayer money to house migrants in hotels: report

With migrant facilities being overwhelming by the massive surge of migrants, the Biden administration’s solution to the border crisis is to house migrants in hotels, but it will come at a hefty cost to the American taxpayer.

The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract to pay for hotel rooms to accommodate 1,200 migrant family members who cross the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security officials informed Axios. The hotel rooms in border states such as Texas and Arizona will originally lodge migrants for six months, but “could be extended and expanded.”

The hotel arrangements will be organized through a San Antonio-based non-profit organization called Endeavors, which “connects vulnerable populations across the United States to a wide range of helpful services.” The Endeavors website states that they offer: “Direct care, migrant wellness support, case management, home study and post-release services, staffing, and holistic programming for unaccompanied migrant children and families.”

Migrant families attempting to cross the U.S. southern border spiked massively in 2021, rising from over 7,000 in January to more than 19,000 in February, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. – READ MORE

