Mexico Will ‘Regulate’ Its Southern Border, Station Federal Guards To Prevent Illegal Crossings

Mexico’s new president and interior minister are pledging to assign dozens of guards to the country’s southern border to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing into Mexico’s southern states from Honduras and Guatemala, the Associated Press reports.

The decision to station federal agents along the border comes on the heels of a separate effort on the part of Mexico’s government to “seal” the country’s border with Guatemala, preventing the so-called “migrant caravans” from crossing into Mexico on their way to the United States.

Now, Mexico is looking to enhance border security even further, stationing dozens of officers at more than 370 separate border crossings along its southern border to catch interlopers as they try to enter into the country illegally.

“The Mexican government has pledged to put guards at some 370 illegal crossing points along the country’s southern border with Guatemala,” the Associated Press reports. “The crossings ‘will be guarded and controlled to prevent the entry of undocumented people,’ Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero said Monday.” – READ MORE